Jamila Woods is Catwoman in new “Eartha” music video: Watch

Jamila Woods' "Eartha" music video

Next month brings the release of the Jamila Woods album, LEGACY! LEGACY!. In the lead-up to the record, the Chicago R&B artist has let loose a new music video for her single “Eartha”.

The clip was helmed by Woods’ BFF and poet Fatimah Asghar, and features Pose star Indya Moore and Langston Kerman of the HBO hit series Insecure. As with the song itself, the black-and-white visual pays tribute to singer/dancer/activist/actress Eartha Kitt. The late icon portrayed Catwoman on the Batman TV series back in 1967; throughout the “Eartha” video, Woods can be seen sporting similar superhero attire.



Check it out below, followed by Asghar’s statement on the video.

“Jamila’s song ‘EARTHA’ pays homage to Eartha Kitt’s defiant spirit, and her refusal to compromise in a world that is always trying to constrict women and femmes. In the production, we wanted to reference iconic images of Eartha Kitt and embody her energy to create a celebration of unapologetic femininity and sisterhood, as well as play on and challenge the ways that women have been historically portrayed in cinema by going for an old-school film vibe. As Eartha taught us, being feminine isn’t just one thing– it’s an incredible range. That energy permeates the video.”

LEGACY! LEGACY! arrives May 10th and was previously teased with the singles “Giovanni” and “Zora”. Woods will soon support the new LP with a North American tour, tickets for which can be bought here.

