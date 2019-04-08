Jeff Tweedy announces new solo album, WARMER, shares “Family Ghost”: Stream

Jeff Tweedy, photo by Whitten Sabbatini

It was just this past November that Jeff Tweedy released his inaugural collection of original solo material, WARM, an album which proved to be among our favorites of the year. Now, less than six months later, we’re already being gifted with its follow-up. The Wilco frontman has announced WARMER, a companion record due out this Saturday, April 13th, for Record Store Day.

WARMER comes from the same sessions as WARM, recorded at Wilco’s The Loft studio in Chicago. “At some point I separated the songs from the WARM/WARMER session into two records with individual character, but still tried to keep the overall tone and texture of the combined session consistent,” Tweedy explains in a statement. “In a lot of ways these two records could have been released as a double LP. WARMER means as much to me as WARM and might just as easily have been released as the first record of the pair.”



Lead single “Family Ghost” finds Tweedy confronting the sort of casual, systemic racism he witnessed growing up in southern Illinois. “When the lights go out, there’s no applause/ Condescending to the hideous though,” he sings on the ruminative strummer. “Imprisoned in my lonely skin/ I feel so American.” Hear the song via its music video, which distorts footage of familiar red-capped crowds until they’re a wash of indistinguishable colors, below.

The initial RSD vinyl version of WARMER will be limited to just 5,000 pressings worldwide. You can see what other notable releases are coming this Saturday by checking out the complete RSD 2019 list.

Tweedy is currently in the middle of his latest solo tour. Tickets are almost entirely sold out, but you can find tickets on the secondary market here. You can also pick up some past Tweedy releases on vinyl here.

WARMER Artwork:



WARMER Tracklist:

01. Orphan

02. Family Ghost

03. And Then You Cut It in Half

04. Ten Sentences

05. Sick Server

06. Empty Head

07 Landscape

08. Ultra Orange Room

09. Evergreen

10. Guaranteed