Contestants are forbidden from betting $69 or $666 on Jeopardy

Nerds are currently in a tizzy about Jeopardy! ’s reigning champion James Holzhauer. Using hyper-aggressive betting tactics backed with quick reflexes and a massive knowledge base, the pro sports bettor has been breaking records on a near nightly basis and is close to surpassing Ken Jennings’ $2.5 million in total winnings.

During a discussion about Holzhauer’s unique gaming style, Jennings divulged details of a rule that prevents contestants from wagering certain amounts during Final Jeopardy. The conversation started after Jennings quipped that “I don’t feel I get enough credit for making small, sensible Jeopardy wagers, which helped the show with its prize budget.” After a fan joked about him consistently betting $69 each night, Jennings confirmed that the amount was now “officially forbidden on Jeopardy now, as of last year.”



Turns out $69 is one of five banned wager amounts, though the other four are drastically less sexy. The devil’s number, $666, is similarly banned, as are three numbers associated with neo-Nazi propaganda ($14, $88, and $1488).

In other Jeopardy! related news, in March, Alex Trebek revealed that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. However, as of two weeks ago, the beloved game-show host announced that he was “feeling good” and had plans to host the long-running program’s 36th season.