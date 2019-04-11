Jesca Hoop announces new album, STONECHILD, shares “Shoulder Change” feat. Lucius: Stream

Jesca Hoop has announced a new solo album called STONECHILD. Due out July 5th via Memphis Industries, the record follows 2017’s Memories Are Now.
The effort marks the first time the Iron & Wine collaborator has recorded somewhere other than California. Determined to “step out of my comfort zone” for the sessions, Hoop stayed in England, heading south of her Manchester home to Bristol. There, she entered the studio with producer John Parish (PJ Harvey, This is the Kit), whose minimalistic approach led to a beautifully simplified presentation of Hoop’s vision.
In a press release, Hoop jokingly described Parish as “a gentle collaborator until he killed one of my darlings.” “I’ve never been so brutally edited, and I wasn’t shy about expressing my discomfort at the sight of my work on the cutting room floor,” she added. “He said, you will forgive me, and in some way I think I actually enjoyed that treatment… being stripped back to the bare basics… albeit painfully”.
Lead single “Shoulder Change” serves as our first listen to STONECHILD. Featuring Lucius on backing vocals and harmonies, the stirring track addresses cultural stigmatization and the damage caused by ignoring how “we are actually and truly the same… even in our differences,” as Hoop put it. “To understand all is to forgive all.” Take a listen below.
Other album guests include Kate Stables of This is the Kit and Rozi Plain. Pre-orders are going on now, while a very limited Dinked Edition pressed onto black-and-white marbled vinyl in a mirror board sleeve and packaged with a flexidisc featuring bonus track “Waking Andreas” will be available at select indie store. You can also snag past Hoop releases on vinyl here.
STONECHILD Artwork:
STONECHILD Tracklist:
01. Free Of The Feeling
02. Shoulder Charge
03. Old Fear Of The Father
04. Foot Fall To The Path
05. Death Row
06. Red White And Black
07. 0 1 Tear
08. All Time Low
09. Outside Eden
10. Passages End
11. Time Capsule
Hoop has mapped out a brief North American tour supporting STONECHILD, with a full European trek coming in the fall. Find her itinerary below, and get tickets here.
Jesca Hoop 2019 Tour Dates:
07/06 – Swadlincote, UK @ Timber Festival
07/14 – San Franciso, CA @ Shinefest, Bottom of the Hill
07/17- Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre
07/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
08/15-18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
10/01 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/02 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers
10/03 – Manchester, UK @ HOME
10/04 – London, UK @ Barbican
10/05 – Cambridge, UK @ Storey’s Field Centre
10/07 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage
10/08 – Liverpool, UK @ Leaf
10/09 – Dublin, UK @ Soundhouse
10/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor
10/12 – Edinburgh, UK @ Pleasance Theatre
10/13 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
10/15 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
10/16 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde
10/17 – Luxembourg, LU @ Brandbau
10/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Hakken
10/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/22 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
10/24 – Prague, CZ @ Café V Lese
10/25 – Vienna, AU @ Haus Der Musik
10/26 – Zurich, CH @ El Lokal
10/29 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg, Cloud Nine
10/31 – Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon