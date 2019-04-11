Jesca Hoop announces new album, STONECHILD, shares “Shoulder Change” feat. Lucius: Stream

Jesca Hoop, photo by Matt Jacob

Jesca Hoop has announced a new solo album called STONECHILD. Due out July 5th via Memphis Industries, the record follows 2017’s Memories Are Now.

The effort marks the first time the Iron & Wine collaborator has recorded somewhere other than California. Determined to “step out of my comfort zone” for the sessions, Hoop stayed in England, heading south of her Manchester home to Bristol. There, she entered the studio with producer John Parish (PJ Harvey, This is the Kit), whose minimalistic approach led to a beautifully simplified presentation of Hoop’s vision.



In a press release, Hoop jokingly described Parish as “a gentle collaborator until he killed one of my darlings.” “I’ve never been so brutally edited, and I wasn’t shy about expressing my discomfort at the sight of my work on the cutting room floor,” she added. “He said, you will forgive me, and in some way I think I actually enjoyed that treatment… being stripped back to the bare basics… albeit painfully”.

Lead single “Shoulder Change” serves as our first listen to STONECHILD. Featuring Lucius on backing vocals and harmonies, the stirring track addresses cultural stigmatization and the damage caused by ignoring how “we are actually and truly the same… even in our differences,” as Hoop put it. “To understand all is to forgive all.” Take a listen below.

Other album guests include Kate Stables of This is the Kit and Rozi Plain. Pre-orders are going on now, while a very limited Dinked Edition pressed onto black-and-white marbled vinyl in a mirror board sleeve and packaged with a flexidisc featuring bonus track “Waking Andreas” will be available at select indie store. You can also snag past Hoop releases on vinyl here.

STONECHILD Artwork:

STONECHILD Tracklist:

01. Free Of The Feeling

02. Shoulder Charge

03. Old Fear Of The Father

04. Foot Fall To The Path

05. Death Row

06. Red White And Black

07. 0 1 Tear

08. All Time Low

09. Outside Eden

10. Passages End

11. Time Capsule

Hoop has mapped out a brief North American tour supporting STONECHILD, with a full European trek coming in the fall. Find her itinerary below, and get tickets here.

Jesca Hoop 2019 Tour Dates:

07/06 – Swadlincote, UK @ Timber Festival

07/14 – San Franciso, CA @ Shinefest, Bottom of the Hill

07/17- Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre

07/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

08/15-18 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

10/01 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/02 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers

10/03 – Manchester, UK @ HOME

10/04 – London, UK @ Barbican

10/05 – Cambridge, UK @ Storey’s Field Centre

10/07 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage

10/08 – Liverpool, UK @ Leaf

10/09 – Dublin, UK @ Soundhouse

10/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

10/12 – Edinburgh, UK @ Pleasance Theatre

10/13 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

10/15 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

10/16 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde

10/17 – Luxembourg, LU @ Brandbau

10/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Hakken

10/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/22 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

10/24 – Prague, CZ @ Café V Lese

10/25 – Vienna, AU @ Haus Der Musik

10/26 – Zurich, CH @ El Lokal

10/29 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg, Cloud Nine

10/31 – Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon