Joanna Newsom announces first tour dates in three years

Joanna Newsom, photo by Nina Corcoran

This fall, Joanna Newsom will return to the road for her first live performances in three years.

“The Strings/Keys Incident – An Evening With Joanna Newsom” currently consists of eight shows taking place in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee throughout September and October.



According to a press release, “these will be rare and intimate performances by Joanna alone: solo voice, harp and piano.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Once they’re sold out, you can get tickets here.

Newsom release her last album, Divers, in 2015.

Joana Newsom 2019 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Center – Perelman

09/10 – New York, NY @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

09/11 – New York, NY @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

09/12 – New York, NY @ El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Irish Cultural and Heritage Center