Director John Singleton in coma after suffering “major stroke”

John Singleton

Director John Singleton has been in a coma for the last week after suffering what’s now being described as a “major stroke.”

Word of the 51-year-old filmmaker’s stroke first broke over the weekend, though it reportedly occurred on April 17th. At the time, it was said to be “minor.” Now, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, an application for temporary conservatorship has revealed he’s currently in a coma.



Singleton’s mother, Sheila Ward, filed paperwork to be granted legal control over his health and finances with the California Superior Court on Thursday. According to the documents, Singleton “was engaged in several business projects and was prepared to sign a lucrative settlement agreement on or about April 30, 2019” prior to suffering the stroke. Ward’s bid for conservatorship comes with an air of expediency so as to not suffer “substantial financial loss” should the settlement agreement not get signed.

Perhaps best known for Boyz n the Hood, which earned him a Best Director Academy Award nomination in 1991, Singleton also helmed Higher Learning, Baby Boy, Shaft, and 2 Fast 2 Furious. He also directed the the music video for Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time”, which co-starred Eddie Murphy, Iman and Magic Johnson. He’s recently shifted to television, directing episodes of Empire, Billions, and American Crime Story, and co-creating the FX series Snowfall.