John Singleton suffers stroke: Report

John Singleton

Director John Singleton is in the hospital after suffering a stroke, according to TMZ.

The 51-year-old-filmmaker is perhaps best known for Boyz n the Hood, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Director in 1991. His filmography also includes Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, Baby Boy, Shaft, and 2 Fast 2 Furious, as well as the music video for Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time”, which co-starred Eddie Murphy, Iman and Magic Johnson. More recently, he’s helmed episodes of Empire, Billions, and American Crime Story, and co-created the FX series Snowfall.



Singleton reportedly sought medical treatment after feeling numbness in his legs while on a flight departing from Costa Rica. The stroke has been described as “mild” and doctors are currently performing tests on Singleton, TMZ reports.

The family has since released a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter): “On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care. We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”