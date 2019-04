Jonas Brothers's artwork for "Cool"

Jonas Brothers’ musical comeback continues today as the brotherly trio has unveiled another new single. It’s simply called “Cool” and comes accompanied with a cinematic 80s-themed music video shot in Miami. Watch below.

“Cool” follows the release of Jonas Brothers’ comeback single, “Sucker”. Last month, the group took over the Late Late Show with James Corden, where they participated in an installment of Carpool Karaoke and performed “Sucker” live for the first time