Jonny Greenwood announces new music piece Horror vacui

Jonny Greenwood

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood is set to premiere a new piece of music called Horror vacui.

As part of this year’s BBC Proms series, Greenwood will present Horror Vacui on September 10th at London’s Royal Albert Hall. According to BBC’s website, the piece “simulates electronic sound using 68 string instruments played acoustically.”



Greenwood isn’t the only member of Radiohead keeping busy amidst the band’s current hiatus. Guitarist Ed O’Brien is planning to release his debut solo album this fall, while frontman Thom Yorke is putting the finishing touches on his third full-length.

Last month, Radiohead were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.