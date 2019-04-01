Jónsi and Alex Somers announce Riceboy Sleeps US tour dates

Jónsi and Alex Somers

Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi and his partner/collaborator Alex Somers have announced North American tour dates to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their 2009 album, Riceboy Sleeps. Each performance will see the duo perform the album in its entirety with the Wordless Music Orchestra under the direction of Robert Ames.

The 10-date North American leg begins October 11th in Seattle. They’ll then visit cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Montreal, Toronto, Washington, and Boston before concluding on October 31st in Brooklyn.



In a statement, Jónsi and Somers said, “We’re so happy to announce the North American tour for our album Riceboy Sleeps. Our album is turning 10 this year and we wanted to share in something special together… After all these years and having never fully realized our album in a live environment we are so excited to come play a few special shows… We’ll be playing together with the Wordless Music Orchestra and Choir. And we’ll be playing in some really beautiful rooms and we can’t wait to share in this experience together… Thank you so much for all the love and support… And thank you for listening…”

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Check out the full tour schedule below. As previously reported, Jónsi and Somers will also stage Riceboy Sleeps shows in Australia, Europe, and the UK in the coming months.

Jónsi & Alex Somers: Riceboy Sleeps Tour Dates:

06/11 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House (Vivid LIVE)

07/06 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris

07/08 – London, UK @ Barbican Hall

07/11 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

07/12 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead

07/14 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Opera House

10/11 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/18 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center

10/23 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Maisonneuve

10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/28 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/30 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

10/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre