Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone renewed for a second season

Jordan Peele in The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)

CBS All Access is keeping the door open for Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service has doubled-down for a second season of the revival, which is currently halfway through its first 10-episode run.



“Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date,” said Julie McNamara, executive vp original content. “Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season.”

Similar to Netflix, or any streaming service for that matter, the network hasn’t released any tangible numbers. However, the reception to the series has been positive to mixed.

In the event you're watching along, be sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast series The Fifth Dimension, which has been providing recaps of each episode.

