Justin Bieber apologizes for April Fools’ pregnancy joke

Justin and Haley Bieber, photo via Justin Bieber's Instagram

This whole musical hiatus thing isn’t really working out for Justin Bieber. No less than a week after Iceland blamed him for ruining an entire canyon, the Biebs is back in the headlines for pissing people off with an April Fools’ gag.

Essentially, he joked that he and his wife, Hailey (née Baldwin) Bieber, were having a kid, complete with mock-up photos. When it was later revealed that wasn’t the case — in a doctored sonogram photo featuring a dog’s head, no less — many fans and followers got outraged, with some claiming the Biebs was being insensitive to those who can’t have children.



As one is wont to do nowadays, Bieber apologized on Instagram, issuing a full statement. “There’s always gonna be people offended,” he wrote, his teeth clearly slicing through his tongue, “there’s also people who don’t take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS. I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children.”

Revisit the April Fool’s joke below, followed by his full statement shortly after.