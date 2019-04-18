Justin Bieber calls for Laura Ingraham’s firing following “absolutely disgusting” Nipsey Hussle segment

Laura Ingraham and Justin Bieber

People all over the world continue to mourn the loss of rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle. Fox host Laura Ingraham is not one of those people.

On her show last week, Ingraham mocked the late rapper just mere hours after his memorial service in Los Angeles. She laughed at the “thousands” who lined the streets to say goodbye to Nipsey and spewed straight-up lies to taint his memory.



As we reported, prominent rappers like The Game and Snoop Dogg replied to Ingraham’s disrespectful remarks by demanding that Fox fire her. Now, mega pop star Justin Bieber has spoken up to condem Ingraham’s “absolutely disgusting” TV segment while also calling for her termination from Fox.

(Read: Kid Cudi Dedicates 2019 Coachella Performance to Nipsey Hussle and Mac Miller)

“Laura Ingraham absolutely disgusting what you did on national television,” Bieber wrote in an Instagram post referencing Consequence of Sound’s original article on the incident. “How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. Doesn’t matter who it is.”

“But disrespecting someone’s who was a pillar in the community and did right by people?,” continued the Grammy-winning singer, who previously paid tribute to Hussle immediately following his death. “Did you not think about the family who just lost a love one and now have to see you mock him on national television It’s absurd and you should be fired period.”

The initial wave of backlash against Ingraham doesn’t appear to have fazed Fox at all, but maybe now they’ll listen to Bieber and his more than 100 million Instagram followers.

Read Bieber’s full post below. Head here to revisit the original CoS article referenced, written by News Editor Ben Kaye.