Kamasi Washington announces co-headlining tour with Herbie Hancock

Kamasi Washington, photo by Debi Del Grande

Jazz legends new and old are teaming up this summer, as Kamasi Washington and Herbie Hancock have announced a co-headlining tour.

The 11-city outing kicks off at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on July 30th. The schedule also includes stops in Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, and Portland before concluding in Berkeley, California on August 23rd.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also get tickets here.

Washington will be supporting his incredible triple LP, Heaven and Earth, one of our favorite releases in 2018. Hancock is said to be working on a new album featuring contributions from Washington, Kendrick Lamar, Thundercat, and Flying Lotus.

Kamasi Washington 2019 Tour Dates:

05/03 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest

05/10 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

05/11 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisboa Ao Vivio

05/13 – Madrid, ES @ Coliseum Theater

05/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Room Festival

05/16 – Munich, DE @ Alte Kongresshalle

05/17 – Liege, BE @ Mithrea Jazz a Liege Festival

05/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

05/19 – Brighton, UK @ The Soundcrash Funk & Soul Weekender

05/21 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gatehead

05/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

05/23 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

05/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

05/26 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

05/28 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria

05/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

06/01 – Kværndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

06/03 – Grünerløkka, NO @ Sentrum Scene

06/26-30 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

07/02-05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/05-07 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/12-14 – Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival

07/30 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap ^

08/02-03 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival ^

08/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

08/06 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thompson Hall ^

08/07 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights ^

08/08 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre ^

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion ^

08/14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

08/16 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor ^

08/17 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo ^

08/23 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

^ = w/ Herbie Hancock