Kamasi Washington announces co-headlining tour with Herbie Hancock

Jazz legends new and old are teaming up this summer, as Kamasi Washington and Herbie Hancock have announced a co-headlining tour.
The 11-city outing kicks off at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia on July 30th. The schedule also includes stops in Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, and Portland before concluding in Berkeley, California on August 23rd.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also get tickets here.
Washington will be supporting his incredible triple LP, Heaven and Earth, one of our favorite releases in 2018. Hancock is said to be working on a new album featuring contributions from Washington, Kendrick Lamar, Thundercat, and Flying Lotus.
Kamasi Washington 2019 Tour Dates:
05/03 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest
05/10 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club
05/11 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisboa Ao Vivio
05/13 – Madrid, ES @ Coliseum Theater
05/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Room Festival
05/16 – Munich, DE @ Alte Kongresshalle
05/17 – Liege, BE @ Mithrea Jazz a Liege Festival
05/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
05/19 – Brighton, UK @ The Soundcrash Funk & Soul Weekender
05/21 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gatehead
05/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
05/23 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
05/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
05/26 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
05/28 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria
05/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
06/01 – Kværndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns
06/03 – Grünerløkka, NO @ Sentrum Scene
06/26-30 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
07/02-05 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/05-07 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
07/12-14 – Rotterdam, NL @ North Sea Jazz Festival
07/30 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap ^
08/02-03 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival ^
08/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^
08/06 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thompson Hall ^
08/07 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights ^
08/08 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre ^
08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion ^
08/14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
08/16 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor ^
08/17 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo ^
08/23 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^
^ = w/ Herbie Hancock