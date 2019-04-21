Kanye brings Sunday Service to Coachella: Video + Setlist

Kanye's Sunday Service at Coachella

Kanye West brought his weekly Sunday Service gospel series to Coachella in celebration of Easter. The performance took place on “The Mountain,” a hillside within the Coachella campgrounds, and saw Kanye lead a gospel choir and band through an expansive 26-song set of covers and renditions of his own music.

The performance began with instrumental covers of Kool & The Gang’s “Summer Madness”, Stevie Wonder’s “Do I Do”, and The Gap Band’s “Outstanding”. The choir then emerged to sing gospel versions of Kanye’s owns songs, including “Ultralight Beam”, “Power”, “Otis”, and “Fade”, as well as new compositions called “We Have Everything We Need” and “Water”.



For the most part, Kanye left vocals to the choir, though he did take the mic for “All Falls Down” and “Jesus Walk”. Chance the Rapper also made an appearance to perform his part from “Ultralight Beam”, and DMX led the audience in a prayer.

Watch footage of the performance and see the full setlist below.

Kanye has hosted weekly editions of Sunday Service since early this year. Sunday’s performance at Coachella marked its first public staging.

Yesterday, Kanye made a surprise appearance during Kid Cudi’s own Coachella set, and together the pair performed songs from their Kids See Ghosts collaborative LP.

kanye debuted a new song called “water” at #sundayservice 😭🌊🙏pic.twitter.com/ob0RcVtMLU — Genius (@Genius) April 21, 2019

Setlist:

Summer Madness (Kool & The Gang cover)

Do I Do (Stevie Wonder cover)

Outstanding (The Gap Band cover)

Ultralight Beam

Oh Lord, How Excellent

Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1

Power

Lift Him Up

Ha Ya (Eternal Life) (The Clark Sisters cover)

Otis (JAY Z & Kanye West cover)

As (Stevie Wonder cover)

Back to Life (Soul II Soul cover)

Stormy Night

We Have Everything We Need (New song)

Never Would Have Made It (Marvin Sapp cover)

Follow Me

Fade

Brighter Day (Kirk Franklin cover)

This is the Day (Fred Hammond cover)

Lift Yourself

All Falls Down

Water (New song, live debut)

Ultralight Beam (with Chance the Rapper)

Jesus Walks

Master Blaster (Jammin’) (Stevie Wonder cover)

Nights Over Egypt (The Jones Girls cover)