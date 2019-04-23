KeanuCon to immortalize Keanu Reeves with epic film festival

Keanu Reeves in Speed

“Cans! They was no baby! It was full of cans!” Get ready to shout that classic Keanu Reeves line and many more with the first-ever KeanuCon. Well, that is, if you live in or around Glasgow, Scotland, or have the means to travel there within the next few days.

Set to go down this weekend on April 27th and 28th at Glasgow’s Centre For Contemporary Art, the two-day fiesta will screen a half-dozen Keanu Klassics, from My Own Private Idaho to both Bill & Ted’s to even Reeves’ 2013 directorial effort Man of Tai Chi.



It’s pretty wyld stuff, and it’ll get even wylder with Wyld Stallyns Live, which is most likely a Glasgow cover band. Then again, maybe the event organizers behind the Matchbox Cineclub managed to find whoever played Bill and Ted for all of those Halloween stage shows at Universal Studios.

Look, we know this is one big tease for you Americans, but we also know that there is no limit to one’s love for Keanu. So, in the event you want to throw down for the most expensive trip of your life, consult the schedule below and grab your tickets here.

If not, just sit here like a little Dennis Hopper and seethe with anger.

KeanuCon Lineup:

One Step Away (Robert Fortier, 1985)

Permanent Record (Marisa Silver, 1988)

My Own Private Idaho (Gus Van Sant, 1991)

Speed (Jan de Bont, 1994)

The Matrix (Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski, 1999)

John Wick (Chad Stahelski, David Leitch, 2014)

Man Of Tai Chi (Keanu Reeves, 2013)

Constantine (Francis Lawrence, 2005)

Challenge Death with Dice Roll Cafe

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (Stephen Herek, 1989)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (Peter Hewitt, 1991)

Wyld Stallyns Live

Destination Wedding (Victor Levin, 2019)