Kevin Abstract drops Ghettobaby EP: Stream

Kevin Abstract's Ghettobaby artwork

BROCKHAMPTON leader Kevin Abstract returned last week with a new three-track EP called ARIZONA baby. Now, he’s back with another collection of songs under the title of Ghettobaby

Three tracks also make up this release: “Corpus Christi”, “Baby Boy”, and “Mississippi”. Of note, “Corpus Christi” includes a reference to former BROCKHAMPTON member Ameer Vann, who was booted from the band following allegations of domestic abuse (“I wonder if Ameer think about me, or what he think about me,” Kevin Abstract raps). Meanwhile, “Baby Boy” contains elements of the unreleased BROCKHAMPTON song “Let’s Get Married”.



You can stream Ghettoboy, along with the tracks from ARIZONA baby, as a single collection below. Kevin Abstract has also shared a video for “Baby Boy”, which you can watch further down the page.

There’s rumors of a third EP dropping on April 25th, so stay tuned.