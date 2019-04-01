Khalid announces North American summer tour dates

Khalid, photo by Ben Kaye

At what point do we stop saying an artist is “rising” and declare that they have formally “risen?” If it’s when they book their first-ever headlining arena tour, then Khalid has officially arrived at super stardom.

The Grammy-nominated R&B singer has today revealed the first dates for his “Free Spirit World Tour”. Coming in support of his forthcoming sophomore album of the same name (out April 5th), the trek launches with a North American leg set for the summer. Phoenix gets the first crack at the American Teen singer, with further stops including Las Vegas, Oakland, Tacoma, Denver, St. Paul, Chicago, Toronto, and Atlanta. New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden is also on the docket, with everything wrapping up August 17th in at Miami’s American Airlines Arena.



(Read: 20 Essential SXSW Acts to Catch on Tour This Spring)

Bedroom electropop newcomer Clairo will provide support on the tour. Tickets go on sale April 5th via LiveNation, after which you can check secondary markets like StubHub. Find the full itinerary below.

Khalid 2019 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

05/03 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/18 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/25 – Middlesbrough, UK @ BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

06/06 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/08-09 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

06/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena *

06/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

06/23 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *

06/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center *

06/28 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena *

06/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

07/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

07/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

07/07 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *

07/09 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

07/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center *

07/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

07/16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center *

07/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

07/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena *

07/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *

07/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

07/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

07/26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

07/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

07/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

08/03 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

08/04 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center *

08/06- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

08/08 – Montreal, QC @ The Bell Centre *

08/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

08/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

08/17 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena *

09/08 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

* = w/ Clairo

MY FIRST ARENA TOUR!

3 years ago, I did my first show in a coffee shop.

Life is such a blessing, I love u guys, thank you so much @clairo for joining me ❤️

more info/tickets coming super super soon pic.twitter.com/RnaUmJleCl — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) March 29, 2019

Revisit Khalid’s performance of his collaborative single with Disclosure, “Talk”, on Saturday Night Live: