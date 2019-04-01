Khemmis announce summer 2019 North American tour

Khemmis, via Nuclear Blast

Denver purveyors of doom Khemmis will take their riffs on the road this summer. The band announced the “North American Desolation MMXIX tour”, a stark name for the trek that starts in July and features Atlanta black metal act Cloak as support.

Khemmis will play a regional date in Fort Collins, Colorado, on June 14th at Hodi’s Half Note before meeting up with Cloak for the kickoff of the main run at Growlers in Memphis on July 11th. From there, they’ll hit the East Coast — playing some Southeastern towns for the first time — before going north in Canada and descending back into the States and through the upper Midwest. See the full list of dates below.



The band is touring in support of 2018’s Desolation, and it’s their first proper headlining tour for the album. Invoking Black Sabbath and Candlemass, the record is traditional doom at its riffiest and most dramatic, featuring soaring operatic vocals and satisfying twin guitar leads abound. The LP impressed us so much, it notched a place on our Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018.

“We’re excited to hit the road for our first proper headlining tour in support of Desolation,” the band stated in a press release. “This trek features our first Southeastern shows as well as dates in some of our favorite cities/venues, including Saint Vitus in Brooklyn and Reggies in Chicago. If that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing black ‘n roll maniacs Cloak with us.”

“Brush up on the lyrics, practice your air guitar moves,” they added.

Tickets for some locations are already available, with most dates going on sale this Friday at this location.

Khemis 2019 North American Tour Dates with Cloak:

06/14 – Fort Collins, CO @ Hodi’s Half Note *

07/11 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

07/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

07/13 – Lexington, KY @ Clairvoyance Fest

07/14 – Nashville, TN @ The End

07/16 – Raleigh, NC @ The Maywood

07/17 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

07/18 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

07/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar

07/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

07/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

07/24 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

07/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

07/26 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

07/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

07/28 – Bloomington, IL @ Nightshop

* = no Cloak