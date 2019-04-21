Kanye and Kid Cudi perform surprise Kids See Ghosts set at Coachella: Watch

Kid Cudi with Kanye West, photo by Timothy Norris / Getty

Kanye West may not be headlining this year’s Coachella, but his presence has definitely been felt on the Empire Polo Grounds throughout the festival’s second weekend. Ahead of his Easter Sunday Service performance, Kanye crashed Kid Cudi’s Saturday set. The pair ran through “Reborn” and “Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2)” from their 2018 collaborative LP, Kids See Ghosts, as well as “Ghost Town” from Kanye’s 2018 LP ye, and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” from 2016’s The Life of Pablo. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Kanye was previously booked to headline this year’s Coachella, but he pulled out at the eleventh hour due to a disagreement relating to his stage design.



