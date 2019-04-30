Kindness teams up with Kelela and Seinabo Sey on new disco pop song “Lost Without”: Stream

Kindness, photo by Michele Young

The best collaborations don’t make much sense on paper, but exceed expectations in practice. Thankfully, that’s the case for “Lost Without”, a new single that sees disco pop artist Kindness team up with Swedish soul-pop singer Seinabo Sey for a track co-written by R&B force Kelela.

“Lost Without” sees a dance-prepped house beat weave between ’80s R&B coos and cascading horns, each giving off the warmth of an idealized jam session. If there’s ever been a call to the dance floor, it’s this unexpected collaboration, which as press release notes was recorded on three different continents.



(Read: Album Review: Kindness – Otherness)

Kindness hasn’t released an album since Otherness in 2014, but “Lost Without” marks their second piece of new music in two months. In March, Kidness re-teamed with Robyn for “Cry Everything”. There’s no word yet on whether this is all building to a follow-up to Otherness, but given just how good “Lost Without” is on its own, we may not even be ready for a full album of Kindness material that brings a similar heat. Give it a listen below.

Last year, Kindness contributed to Robyn’s return album Honey as well as Blood Orange’s excellent record Negro Swan. With a new band in two, they’ll head out on a short tour later this summer. Find the dates below, and get tickets here.

Kindness 2019 Tour Dates:

06/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

06/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Badaboum

06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

06/14 – London, UK @ Oslo