Kindness teams up with Kelela and Seinabo Sey on new disco pop song “Lost Without”: Stream

The standalone single was created on three different continents

on April 30, 2019, 11:07am
Kindness Collaboration Kelela Seinabo Sey New Song Lost Without, photo by Michele Young
Kindness, photo by Michele Young

The best collaborations don’t make much sense on paper, but exceed expectations in practice. Thankfully, that’s the case for “Lost Without”, a new single that sees disco pop artist Kindness team up with Swedish soul-pop singer Seinabo Sey for a track co-written by R&B force Kelela.

“Lost Without” sees a dance-prepped house beat weave between ’80s R&B coos and cascading horns, each giving off the warmth of an idealized jam session. If there’s ever been a call to the dance floor, it’s this unexpected collaboration, which as press release notes was recorded on three different continents.

(Read: Album Review: Kindness – Otherness)

Kindness hasn’t released an album since Otherness in 2014, but “Lost Without” marks their second piece of new music in two months. In March, Kidness re-teamed with Robyn for “Cry Everything”. There’s no word yet on whether this is all building to a follow-up to Otherness, but given just how good “Lost Without” is on its own, we may not even be ready for a full album of Kindness material that brings a similar heat. Give it a listen below.

Last year, Kindness contributed to Robyn’s return album Honey as well as Blood Orange’s excellent record Negro Swan. With a new band in two, they’ll head out on a short tour later this summer. Find the dates below, and get tickets here.

Kindness 2019 Tour Dates:
06/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
06/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Badaboum
06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
06/14 – London, UK @ Oslo

