King Crimson’s catalog coming to Spotify

King Crimson's In the Court of the Crimson King

Prog-rock legends King Crimson are one of the last remaining streaming music holdouts. That’ll soon change, however, as the band has announced plans to launch their entire discography on Spotify in the coming months.

The move coincides with the band’s upcoming 50th anniversary tour, and is part of an overall “outreach year” for the band.



Speaking at a press event over the weekend (via Rolling Stone), King Crimson manager David Singleton explained, “The reason we’ve been slow on Spotify is that, unlike apparently the whole of the rest of the industry that’s been telling us that physical is dead, we’ve had rising physical sales for probably the last 10 years. But that argument was valid for a while, and it isn’t anymore.”

“In the end, our prime function is to serve the music and make the music available, and Spotify has now definitely become one of the places that people, particularly younger people, find music.”

Thus, beginning June 10th, King Crimson’s 13 studio albums — from 1969’s In the Court of the Crimson King through 2003’s The Power to Believe — will be made available on Spotify. Other streaming platforms will also have access to King Crimson’s catalog, but exact details are still forthcoming.

King Crimson also plan to mark their 50th anniversary with reissues of their back catalog, a new documentary, commemorative merchandise, and even a new edition of Sid Smith’s out-of-print biography on the band. You can get more details here.

See the band’s full tour schedule below, and get tickets here.

King Crimson 2019 Tour Dates:

06/10 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee

06/12 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

06/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

06/15 – Stuttgart, DE @ Liederhalle

06/16 – Stuttgart, DE @ Liederhalle

06/18 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/19 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/20 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/22 – Nijmegen, NL @ De Vereeniging

06/23 – Nijmegen, NL @ De Vereeniging

06/26 – Warsaw, PL @ Teatr Roma

06/27 – Warsaw, PL @ Teatr Roma

06/29 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

07/04 – Basel, CH @ Romisches Theater Augusta Ruarica

07/08 – Verona, IT @ Arena Di Verona

07/10 – Torino, IT @ Stupinigi Sonic Park

07/12 – Cataluna, ES @ Doctor Music Festival

07/13 – Cataluna, ES @ Doctor Music Festival

07/14 – Cataluna, ES @ Doctor Music Festival

07/18 – Perugia, IT @ Arena Santa Giuliana

08/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

08/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

08/26 – Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Diana

08/27 – Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Diana

08/29 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

08/30 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

09/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/05 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/08 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University

09/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/17 – Montreal, QC @ St Denis Theatre

09/19 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theater

09/21 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Hard Rock Rocksino

09/27 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Cobb Center

10/06 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio

10/12 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

10/13 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena