King Crimson’s catalog coming to Spotify

Prog-rock legends King Crimson are one of the last remaining streaming music holdouts. That’ll soon change, however, as the band has announced plans to launch their entire discography on Spotify in the coming months.
The move coincides with the band’s upcoming 50th anniversary tour, and is part of an overall “outreach year” for the band.
Speaking at a press event over the weekend (via Rolling Stone), King Crimson manager David Singleton explained, “The reason we’ve been slow on Spotify is that, unlike apparently the whole of the rest of the industry that’s been telling us that physical is dead, we’ve had rising physical sales for probably the last 10 years. But that argument was valid for a while, and it isn’t anymore.”
“In the end, our prime function is to serve the music and make the music available, and Spotify has now definitely become one of the places that people, particularly younger people, find music.”
Thus, beginning June 10th, King Crimson’s 13 studio albums — from 1969’s In the Court of the Crimson King through 2003’s The Power to Believe — will be made available on Spotify. Other streaming platforms will also have access to King Crimson’s catalog, but exact details are still forthcoming.
King Crimson also plan to mark their 50th anniversary with reissues of their back catalog, a new documentary, commemorative merchandise, and even a new edition of Sid Smith’s out-of-print biography on the band. You can get more details here.
See the band's full tour schedule below, and get tickets here.
