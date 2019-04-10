Korn to step in for Ozzy Osbourne at 2019 Rocklahoma festival

Korn

Korn will perform at this year’s Rocklahoma festival, stepping in for Ozzy Osbourne. As previously reported, Osbourne was forced to postpone all of his 2019 tour dates and cancel festival appearances after taking a hard fall last month, which required surgery and aggravated injuries he sustained in an ATV accident back in 2003.

Rocklahoma is scheduled for May 24th-26th at “Catch The Fever” Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside Tulsa. Korn will headline the festival on Saturday, May 25th.



This year’s lineup also features Disturbed, Shinedown, In This Moment, Seether, Bush, Hatebreed, Asking Alexandria, Black Stone Cherry, Buckcherry, Pop Evil, Beartooth, Avatar, Fever 333, Ace Frehley, Corrosion of Conformity, and Bad Wolves, to name a few. See the updated lineup poster below.

Fans who purchased a single-day pass for Saturday, May 25th, the night Ozzy was scheduled to perform, have the option to exchange that ticket for a Friday or Sunday pass, if they choose not to attend on Saturday. For additional information, visit the festival’s official website at Rocklahoma.com.

Osbourne’s “No More Tours 2” North American trek has been rescheduled to kick off on May 27th, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia, and run through a July 31st, 2020, show in Las Vegas. Tickets are available here.

Korn, meanwhile, are set to embark on a co-headlining tour with Alice in Chains beginning July 18th in Del Valle, Texas. Pick up tickets here.