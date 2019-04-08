Menu
Stuber trailer hints that Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista may be an unlikely pair: Watch

The latest subversion of the buddy cop formula gets Uber involved

on April 08, 2019, 11:25am
Stuber, SXSW, Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista
Stuber (20th Century Fox)

Face it, at this point, the whole buddy cop trope will never die. Whether it’s film or TV, Hollywood keeps finding new ways to lean on the formula, namely because there will always be another unlikely pairing.

The latest, for instance, is Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista.

In Stuber, Nanjiani plays a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu, who picks up Bautista’s full-bodied cop, hot on the trail of a brutal killer. In other words, it’s essentially Michael Mann’s Collateral with a couple more yuks, and the film’s first trailer suggests as much.

Watch below.

Stuber hits theaters on July 12th, 2019. Last month, senior writer Dan Caffrey caught a workprint screening at SXSW and wrote in his mixed review that “for all of its killer fight sequences and shootouts, Stuber just isn’t all that funny after a while.” Ouch!

