Kurt Vile covers The Rolling Stones’ “No Expectations”, announces North American tour: Stream

Kurt Vile, photo by Kaela Chancey Roffman

Kurt Vile has returned today with a new in-studio Spotify Singles session. Additionally, the Philly indie rocker has mapped out a fresh set of summer tour dates.

For Spotify, Vile unfurled a stripped-down version of “Loading Zones”, the lead single from last year’s Bottle It In LP. The bigger highlight, though, might be his warm, bluesy cover of “No Expectations”, the 1968 jam from The Rolling Stones.



Stream Vile’s Spotify Singles session below.

As for his upcoming live schedule, Vile has added a new run of North American tour dates that run from late July through early September. Stops include New York, Toronto, Baltimore, Providence, and Louisville, and he’ll be joined by Dinosaur Jr. and J Mascis on select dates. Vile’s festival appearances at Pitchfork in Chicago and Montreal’s Osheaga are also part of the itinerary.

Check out the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Kurt Vile 2019 Tour Dates:

04/17 – Canberra, AU @ ANU &

04/18 – Tyagarah, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

04/20 – Tyagarah, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

04/21 – Tallarook, AU @ Boogie Festival

04/22 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum &

04/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Croxton Bandroom ~

04/26 – Castlemaine, AU @ Theatre Royal #

04/27 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov &

04/28 – Perth, AU @ The Rosemount Hotel &

05/26 – London, UK @ All Points East

05/27 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef $

05/28 – Luxembourg, LU @ Atelier $

05/30 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not a Love Song Festival

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/03 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufactur $

06/04 – Berlin, DE @ Astra $

06/06 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/10 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet $

06/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik $

06/13 – Oslo, NO @ Pipfest

06/14 – Stavenger, NO @ Mablis

06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergen Festival

06/19 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Proxima $

06/20 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory $

06/21 – Budapest, HU @ Kolorado Festival

06/22 – Kragujevac, RS @ Arsenal Festival

06/24 – Zagreb, HR @ Inmusic Festival

06/25 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia $

06/26 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks $

06/28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

06/29 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

07/19 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/21 – Allison Park, PA @ Hartwood Acres Amphitheatre *

07/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

07/25 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage * %

07/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

07/27 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

07/28 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines %

07/30 – Albany, N @ Skyloft

07/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08/03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

08/04 – Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Art Festival

09/07 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

& = w/ RVG

~ = w/ Tropical Fuck Storm

# = w/ Julia Shapiro and Lost Animal

$ = w/ Jorge Elbrecht

* = w/ Cate Le Bon

% = w/ Dinosaur Jr.

^ = w/ J. Mascis

