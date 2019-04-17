Kurt Vile covers The Rolling Stones’ “No Expectations”, announces North American tour: Stream

Kurt Vile has returned today with a new in-studio Spotify Singles session. Additionally, the Philly indie rocker has mapped out a fresh set of summer tour dates.
For Spotify, Vile unfurled a stripped-down version of “Loading Zones”, the lead single from last year’s Bottle It In LP. The bigger highlight, though, might be his warm, bluesy cover of “No Expectations”, the 1968 jam from The Rolling Stones.
(Read: Barack Obama’s Favorite Songs of 2018)
Stream Vile’s Spotify Singles session below.
As for his upcoming live schedule, Vile has added a new run of North American tour dates that run from late July through early September. Stops include New York, Toronto, Baltimore, Providence, and Louisville, and he’ll be joined by Dinosaur Jr. and J Mascis on select dates. Vile’s festival appearances at Pitchfork in Chicago and Montreal’s Osheaga are also part of the itinerary.
Check out the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Kurt Vile 2019 Tour Dates:
04/17 – Canberra, AU @ ANU &
04/18 – Tyagarah, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
04/20 – Tyagarah, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
04/21 – Tallarook, AU @ Boogie Festival
04/22 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum &
04/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Croxton Bandroom ~
04/26 – Castlemaine, AU @ Theatre Royal #
04/27 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov &
04/28 – Perth, AU @ The Rosemount Hotel &
05/26 – London, UK @ All Points East
05/27 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef $
05/28 – Luxembourg, LU @ Atelier $
05/30 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not a Love Song Festival
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/03 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufactur $
06/04 – Berlin, DE @ Astra $
06/06 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/10 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet $
06/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik $
06/13 – Oslo, NO @ Pipfest
06/14 – Stavenger, NO @ Mablis
06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergen Festival
06/19 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Proxima $
06/20 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory $
06/21 – Budapest, HU @ Kolorado Festival
06/22 – Kragujevac, RS @ Arsenal Festival
06/24 – Zagreb, HR @ Inmusic Festival
06/25 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia $
06/26 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks $
06/28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
06/29 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
07/19 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden
07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/21 – Allison Park, PA @ Hartwood Acres Amphitheatre *
07/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *
07/25 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage * %
07/26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^
07/27 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
07/28 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines %
07/30 – Albany, N @ Skyloft
07/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
08/03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
08/04 – Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Art Festival
09/07 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival
09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
& = w/ RVG
~ = w/ Tropical Fuck Storm
# = w/ Julia Shapiro and Lost Animal
$ = w/ Jorge Elbrecht
* = w/ Cate Le Bon
% = w/ Dinosaur Jr.
^ = w/ J. Mascis
Snag all of Vile’s past vinyl releases by heading here.