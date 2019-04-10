Calpurnia on Starring in Weezer’s “Take On Me” Music Video

Kyle Meredith With... Calpurnia

On the latest Kyle Meredith With…, Calpurnia rockers Finn Wolfhard, Malcolm Craig, Ayla Tesler-Mabe and Jack Anderson talk about their new single, “Cell”, and share their long list of favorite bands and influences, ranging from legends such as Iggy Pop andThe Velvet Underground to new heroes such as PUP and White Reaper. They also discuss the current state of rock ‘n’ roll, where they hope it will go next, and their budding friendships with acts who have helped build up the genre which includes a band called Weezer.

