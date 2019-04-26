Menu
Kyle Meredith With...
The Hottest Interviews Straight Outta WFPK Radio Louisville

Haelos Has a Great Story About Sampling James Brown

Dom Goldsmith also discusses humanity's relationship with technology

by
on April 26, 2019, 11:00am
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With... Haelos
Kyle Meredith With... Haelos

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

On today’s Kyle Meredith With…, Dom Goldsmith of Haelos calls in ahead of their forthcoming album, Any Random Kindness, due out May 10th via Infectious Music. Goldsmith discusses humans’ relationship with technology, how climate change can’t be ignored anymore, and a great story about sampling James Brown.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Previous Story
Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon meticulously recreate “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” video: Watch
Next Story
Bikini Kill kick off 2019 reunion tour: Setlist + Video
No comments