Haelos Has a Great Story About Sampling James Brown

Kyle Meredith With... Haelos

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



On today’s Kyle Meredith With…, Dom Goldsmith of Haelos calls in ahead of their forthcoming album, Any Random Kindness, due out May 10th via Infectious Music. Goldsmith discusses humans’ relationship with technology, how climate change can’t be ignored anymore, and a great story about sampling James Brown.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.