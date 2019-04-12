Julia Jacklin, Alex Lahey, and Aldous Harding on Gilmore Girls, The Mighty Ducks, and Geography

Kyle Meredith With... Julia Jacklin, Alex Lahey, and Aldous Harding

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



Singer-songwriters Julia Jacklin, Alex Lahey, and Aldous Harding join Kyle Meredith With…for another special trio episode to carry you into the weekend.

— Jacklin weighs in on the emotionally heavy themes of her latest album, Crushing; the importance of lyrics over music (with a nod to Leonard Cohen); the timeless fun of the Gilmore Girls; and, yes, voyeurism.

— Lahey dials in to discuss the Nashville roots of The Best of Luck Club, the glorious sax solo of lead single “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself”, the Mighty Ducks, and making a video in 103 degree heat.

— And finally, Aldous Harding discusses her latest record, Designer, namely how the title has multiple definitions, how geography plays a role in the lyrics, and how she can make minimalism sound so big.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Julia Jacklin:

Alex Lahey:

Aldous Harding: