Karen O on Hitting the Reset Button and Playing Less Shows

Kyle Meredith With... Karen O

On the latest Kyle Meredith With…, Karen O discusses her new collaboration with Danger Mouse, Lux Prima, digressing on how they influence each other and what it’s like writing with his cinematic approach in mind. She also chats about her work on Amazon’s Hanna and covering The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”. From there, she weighs in on how she hit the reset button after having a baby, why she prefers writing music to playing shows, and when we might be able to expect something new from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.