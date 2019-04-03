Lou Barlow on Why Sebadoh Will Never Break Up

Kyle Meredith With... Sebadoh's Lou Barlow

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



On today’s Kyle Meredith With…, Lou Barlow of Sebadoh talks about the band’s first record in six years, Act Surprised, and why they will never break up. He also explains the personal significance of small room and living room shows, his opinions on album anniversaries (including the 20th anniversary of The Sebadoh), and everything else he’ll be up to this year with Dinosaur Jr. On a more serious note, however, the two also have a discussion on the ills of addiction and the pitfalls of opioids

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.