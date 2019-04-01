Menu
The Roots’ Captain Kirk Douglas on Prince Destroying His Guitar

Legendary guitarist also teases the possibility of a new album from Philly's finest

On today’s Kyle Meredith With…, Hundred Watt Heart, aka Captain Kirk Douglas of The Roots, gives the low-down on his new solo album, Turbulent Times, due out May 24th. He also touches upon his life on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the challenges of being a parent as a musician, and that one time Prince smashed his prized guitar to pieces without much apology. He also teases a new album by The Roots.

