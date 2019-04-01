The Roots’ Captain Kirk Douglas on Prince Destroying His Guitar

Kyle Meredith With... Captain Kirk Douglas

On today’s Kyle Meredith With…, Hundred Watt Heart, aka Captain Kirk Douglas of The Roots, gives the low-down on his new solo album, Turbulent Times, due out May 24th. He also touches upon his life on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the challenges of being a parent as a musician, and that one time Prince smashed his prized guitar to pieces without much apology. He also teases a new album by The Roots.

