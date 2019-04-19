Jungle’s Tom McFarland Gets a Tattoo and Talks About America

Kyle Meredith With... Jungle

On today’s Kyle Meredith With…, Tom McFarland of Jungle calls into the show while getting a tattoo to discuss the duo’s latest album, For Ever, and its ties with the romance and dark side of America after recently moving to the country. He also wrestles with sudden success, discovering the beauty and struggles of America, and the importance of the world sticking together. In between, he explains how their music videos and choreography amplifies their song’s messages.

