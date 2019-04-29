Larry King recovering from heart surgery [Updated]

Larry King

Larry King is recovering from heart surgery.

The 85-year-old TV broadcaster underwent the emergency procedure last week, according to TMZ. At the time, King was reportedly on his way to his doctor for an angiogram. But after feeling a shortness of breath, King was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where doctors performed an angioplasty.



TMZ reports that King spent several days in intensive care, but he is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday.

Update: According to a statement released by Ora TV, which produces Larry King Now, King did not actually suffer a heart attack, nor did he go into cardiac arrest. Rather, his doctors inserted sents to reopen a previous bypass from 1987. He is in “good spirits” and expects to be back to work “soon.”

King suffers from heart disease and regularly receives angiogram to monitor his heart’s health. In 1987, he underwent a quintuple-bypass surgery following a major heart attack. In 2017, he underwent a successful surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in his lung.

King currently hosts the weekly interview series Larry King Now, which aires on Hulu and RT America. Watch a recent episode featuring Killer Mike.