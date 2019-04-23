Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Guillermo Del Toro’s next film

Leo DiCaprio and Guillermo del Toro

Though he’s earned a reputation for his repeated collaborations with Martin Scorsese, Leo DiCaprio has made a point of working with some of Hollywood’s other auteurs. In recent years, he’s starred in Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s The Revenant, the latter of which earned him that long coveted Oscar win.

Now, having completed filming Quentin Tarantino’s epic, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, DiCaprio is eyeing a collaboration with Guillermo Del Toro for his next project.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, DiCaprio is in talks to star in Del Toro’s new adaptation of Nightmare Alley. William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel tells the story of an ambitious con-man who partners with a female mentalist to swindle Chicago’s social elite. It was originally adapted for screen in 1947; now, seven decades later, Del Toro has written a new adaptation alongside Kim Morgan.

The film will be distributed by Fox Searchlight, which previously partnered with Del Toro on his Oscar-winning 2017 film, The Shape of Water.

If you’re pining for another Scorsese-DiCaprio collab, fret not: they’re re-teaming for an adaptation of the true crime thriller Killers of the Flower Moon.