LEVITATION reveals 2019 lineup: Angel Olsen, John Cale, Deafheaven, Dinosaur Jr. among highlights

John Cale (photo by Killian Young), Angel Olsen (photo by Ben Kaye), and Deafheaven (photo by Kevin RC Wilson)

LEVITATION, formerly Austin Psych Fest, will return to Austin, Texas’ Red River District this November 7th-10th. The festival’s 11th incarnation will feature more than 60 acts playing in multiple venues, a well as label showcases presented by a number of independent labels such as Sargent House, Relapse Records, Death by Audio, RidingEasy Records, and Margin Walker Presents.

Today, the first wave of artists has been revealed. Standouts on the bill include Angel Olsen, The Velvet Underground’s John Cale, Deafheaven, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Dinosaur Jr, Devendra Banhart, High on Fire, and Chelsea Wolfe.



Event co-founders The Black Angels will also perform, as will Black Mountain, Allah Las, Broncho, Death Valley Girls, Red Fang, Torche, Black Moth Super Rainbow, A Place to Bury Strangers, White Fence, Brutus, Power Trip, Torche, Windhand, Russian Circles, Kikagaku Moyo, and Emma Ruth Rundle.

More artists will be rolled out in the near future, so stay tuned. In the meantime, ticketing information for LEVITATION can be found at the festival’s website.