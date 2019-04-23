Menu
Life Is Beautiful announces 2019 lineup: Chance the Rapper, The Black Keys, Billie Eilish to headline

Vegas fest also features Vampire Weekend, Post Malone, Janelle Monaé, and Lil Wayne

on April 23, 2019, 1:00pm
Life is Beautiful 2019 Lineup Announcement Chance the Rapper Billie Eilish The Black Keys Debi Del Grande Philip Cosores Amy Price
Chance the Rapper (photo by Amy Price), Billie Eilish (photo by Debi Del Grande), and The Black Keys (photo by Philip Cosores)

Life is Beautiful will return to Downtown Las Vegas this September 20th-22nd. The seventh incarnation of the festival will close out summer with a massive, impressive lineup, which has today been revealed.

Chance the Rapper, The Black Keys, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Janelle Monaé, Lil Wayne, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maggie Rogers, Tash Sultana, and Hot Chip highlight the bill.

Other notable acts include Post Malone, Zedd, Portugal. The Man, RÜFÜS Du Sol, TOTO, Rae Sremmurd, Lord Huron, Of Monsters and Men, WALK THE MOON, Die Antwoord, Phantogram, King Princess,, BANKS, Gunna, Gallant, Taylor Bennett, 070 Shake, The Regrettes, and more.

In addition, there will be non-musical highlights like House of Yes, Pod Save America, Desus & Mero, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, and Cirque du Soleil.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, April 25th, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Find info on that and more at the festival’s website, and peep the full lineup poster below.

life is beautiful 2019 lineup poster

