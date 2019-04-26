Lifetime to air Surviving R. Kelly follow-up special, The Impact, next week

R Kelly with Gayle King

Lifetime’s airing of Surviving R. Kelly caused an almost immediate cultural and legal reaction. After decades of sexual abuse and misconduct allegations, the docuseries led to R. Kelly finally facing consequences. Within weeks of the first episode’s debut, criminal probes were launched, Sony dropped the R&B singer, and Kelly was finally charged with 10 counts of criminal sex abuse.

As Kelly continues to face arrest after legal repercussion after grand jury convening, Lifetime is set to take a closer look at how the world has responded to the documentary. On May 4th, the network will air a follow-up special called Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact. Hosted by journalist Soledad O’Brien, the two-hour special seeks to examine the effect the doc had “on our culture globally, how it has elevated the conversation on sexual violence and what it means to be a survivor.”



In addition to clips from the docuseries, The Impact will include interviews with journalists, legal experts, non-profit organizations, and psychologists. In addition, the special will provide a close look at Kelly’s infamous interview with Gayle King, which also featured two of his current girlfriends.

Check out a trailer over at Deadline, and catch the full special on Lifetime Saturday, May 4th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Most recently, Kelly lost a lawsuit filed by a sexual abuse accuser after he failed to appear in court; Kelly’s argument for missing the hearing is that he was “confused and overwhelmed” after receiving the summons while in jail for failure to pay child support.

In addition to that Chicago-based case, there’s a criminal investigation ongoing in Georgia over claims of assault and imprisonment. The Southern District of New York has assembled a second grand jury to look into potential charges against Kelly stemming from FBI and IRS investigations. The Department of Homeland Security is currently deciding if a third grand jury will be convened over allegations of sex trafficking.

The collapse of his career and mounting legal issues have reportedly left Kelly in financial ruin. While Kelly’s current attorney, Steve Greenberg, is confident his client will be cleared of all charges, his previous attorney, believes Kelly is “guilty as hell.”