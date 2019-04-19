Lil Dicky reveals epic “Earth” video featuring Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, more: Watch

Lil Dicky's video for "Earth"

Comedic rapper Lil Dicky previously spent a whopping $70,000 on his visual for “Pillow Talking”. His latest visual is equally ambitious, and it’s also for a great cause.

Today, Lil Dicky has unveiled his new song “Earth”, a charity single benefiting The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and its mission to educate people about climate change and raise money for environmental causes.



“Earth” is told from the perspective of various animals affected by climate change, each of which is voiced by a different A-list celebrity. Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Leonardo DiCaprio appear in the clip, as do Ed Sheeran, Kevin Hart, and Miley Cyrus. Also making cameos are Halsey, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, Whiz Khalifa, Miguel, Lil Yachty, Sia, Backstreet Boys, and even Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Lil Dicky has high expectations for “Earth”, calling it possibly the “song of the decade” on his Instagram. Check it out below and judge it for yourself.

Here’s the full list of “Earth” guest appearances:

Baboon—Justin Bieber

Zebra—Ariana Grande

Lion cub—Halsey

Cow—Zac Brown

Pig—Brendon Urie

Common fungus—Hailee Steinfeld

Skunk—Wiz Khalifa

Marijuana—Snoop Dogg

Kanye West—Kevin Hart

Vultures—Adam Levine

Rhinos—Shawn Mendes

Giraffe—Charlie Puth

Kangaroo—Sia

Elephant—Miley Cyrus

Clam—Lil Jon

Wolf—Rita Ora

Squirrel—Miguel

Pony—Katy Perry

HPV—Lil Yachty

Koala—Ed Sheeran

India—Meghan Trainor

Africa—Joel Embiid

China—Tory Lanez

We Love the Earth—John Legend, Psy, Bad Bunny, Kris Wu

Mankind—Lil Dicky

Credits—Backstreet Boys

Leonardo DiCaprio

In the coming months, Lil Dicky is expected to perform at festivals like Bonnaroo, Beale Street in Tennessee, and Florida’s SunFest. Grab your tickets here.