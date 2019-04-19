Lil Dicky reveals epic “Earth” video featuring Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, more: Watch

Comedic rapper Lil Dicky previously spent a whopping $70,000 on his visual for “Pillow Talking”. His latest visual is equally ambitious, and it’s also for a great cause.
Today, Lil Dicky has unveiled his new song “Earth”, a charity single benefiting The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and its mission to educate people about climate change and raise money for environmental causes.
“Earth” is told from the perspective of various animals affected by climate change, each of which is voiced by a different A-list celebrity. Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Leonardo DiCaprio appear in the clip, as do Ed Sheeran, Kevin Hart, and Miley Cyrus. Also making cameos are Halsey, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, Whiz Khalifa, Miguel, Lil Yachty, Sia, Backstreet Boys, and even Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.
Lil Dicky has high expectations for “Earth”, calling it possibly the “song of the decade” on his Instagram. Check it out below and judge it for yourself.
Here’s the full list of “Earth” guest appearances:
Baboon—Justin Bieber
Zebra—Ariana Grande
Lion cub—Halsey
Cow—Zac Brown
Pig—Brendon Urie
Common fungus—Hailee Steinfeld
Skunk—Wiz Khalifa
Marijuana—Snoop Dogg
Kanye West—Kevin Hart
Vultures—Adam Levine
Rhinos—Shawn Mendes
Giraffe—Charlie Puth
Kangaroo—Sia
Elephant—Miley Cyrus
Clam—Lil Jon
Wolf—Rita Ora
Squirrel—Miguel
Pony—Katy Perry
HPV—Lil Yachty
Koala—Ed Sheeran
India—Meghan Trainor
Africa—Joel Embiid
China—Tory Lanez
We Love the Earth—John Legend, Psy, Bad Bunny, Kris Wu
Mankind—Lil Dicky
Credits—Backstreet Boys
Leonardo DiCaprio
In the coming months, Lil Dicky is expected to perform at festivals like Bonnaroo, Beale Street in Tennessee, and Florida’s SunFest. Grab your tickets here.