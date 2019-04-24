Lizzo to make live-action film debut in Hustlers alongside Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez

Lizzo, photo by Ben Kaye

In March, news broke that production had begun on STXfilms’ Hustlers, a film based on the true Robin Hood-esque story of New York City strippers who became involved in a Wall Street embezzlement scheme. Now, reports have confirmed that Lizzo is the latest high-profile name attached to the project.

As Deadline notes, the fan-favorite singer and flautist will make her live-action debut in the movie, following her first-ever big-screen role lending her voice to the forthcoming animated musical Uglydolls. Lizzo will be one of a number of musicians crossing over for the film, as she joins Cardi B, who is similarly making her feature debut, and veteran actress Jennifer Lopez.



Other names associated with Hustlers include Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles. Lorene Scafaria is directing, while producers include Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Jessica Elbaum. The flick is set to premiere on September 13th.

In other news, Lizzo just released her triumphant new album, Cuz I Love You. The “Juice” goddess is supporting the drop with an extensive tour; check the dates and get tickets here.