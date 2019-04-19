Lizzo unleashes new album Cuz I Love You: Stream

Lizzo

Lizzo has today delivered her highly anticipated new album, Cuz I Love You. Stream the 11-track effort below.

Cuz I Love You marks the Minneapolis genre-hoping pop artist’s debut on Atlantic Records. It’s her third full-length overall following 2013’s Lizzobangers and 2015’s Big GRRRL Small World. It was first previewed with the smash single “Juice”, which received a pair of incredible music videos. Other early singles included the title track and the Missy Elliott-featuring “Tempo”.



Lizzo has often described the record as “if Aretha Franklin made a rap album.” It spreads across pop, rap, and R&B, with the polymath’s flute skills also on display. It’s also full of empowering messages, covering everything from feminism to body positivity. But to as Lizzo herself said in an Allure cover story, those labels aren’t movements to her — they’re just her:

“The body-positive movement is the body-positive movement, and we high five. We’re parallel. But my movement is my movement. When all the dust has settled on the groundbreaking-ness, I’m going to still be doing this. I’m not going to suddenly change. I’m going to still be telling my life story through music. And if that’s body positive to you, amen. That’s feminist to you, amen. If that’s pro-black to you, amen. Because ma’am, I’m all of those things.”

Listen to the powerful new record below.

Lizzo will support Cuz I Love You on a massive tour that includes appearances at festivals like Primavera Sound, Summerfest, and Glastonbury. Tickets to all her shows can be purchased here.

Cuz I Love You Artwork:

Cuz I Love You Tracklist:

01. Cuz I Love You

02. Like a Girl

03. Juice

04. Soulmate

05. Jerome

06. Cry Baby

07. Tempo (feat. Missy Elliott)

08. Exactly How I Feel (feat. Gucci Mane)

09. Better in Color

10. Heaven Help Me

11. Lingerie