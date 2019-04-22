Lizzo expands 2019 tour dates

Lizzo, photo by Debi Del Grande

The reign of Queen Lizzo continues. After ruling Coachella despite sound difficulties and dropping her new album, Cuz I Love You, the genre-hoping star is sitting high in her throne. She’s going to have to add some rugged wheels to that thing, though, she she’s just announced a new round of 2019 tour dates.

Following up on her previously announced “Cuz I Love You Tour” schedule, Lizzo has revealed the “Cuz I Love You Too Tour”. The 23-date North American trek takes place in late summer and early fall, with some pretty major venues on the itinerary. New York’s iconic Radio City Music Hall is a clear highlight, while other stops include Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium, Louisville’s Palace Theatre, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, and Boston’s Agganis Arena. She’s also confirmed for a number of festivals in both the US and abroad.



Find her complete schedule below, and get tickets here.

Lizzo 2019 Tour Dates:

04/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

04/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

04/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

04/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

04/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center *

05/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater *

05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater *

05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater *

05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz Raleigh *

05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

05/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

05/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall *

05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *

05/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

05/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

05/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

05/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

05/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

05/27 – London< UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

05/29 – Paris, FR @ L’alhambra

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/06 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/19 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

06/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Hank Theatre at the Midland #

06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

06/29 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin

07/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin

07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/11 – Montreux, CH @ Auditorium Stravinski ^

07/13 – London, UK @ Lovebox 2019

07/14 – Boulogne-Billancourt, FR @ Afropunk Fest Paris

07/18 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamin’s Edgefield Amphitheater

07/19-21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

07/27 – Detroit, MI @ MO POP Festival

08/14-17 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

09/07 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

09/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

09/11 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater

09/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

09/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte Presented by Cricket Wireless

09/17 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Toronto

09/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon BallrooM

09/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/02 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

10/08 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

10/10 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/15 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

10/18 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van buren

10/24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit union Open Air Theatre

10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

* = w/ Tayla Parx

# = w/ Bazzi

^ = w/ Janelle Monaé

The 1st tour sold out so damn quick we had to do it again!!! Allow me to introduce the *DRUMROLL PLEASE* 🥁………………

Cuz I Love You Too Tour❤️ are we coming to ur city tho?! 🤔 Fan presale starts 4/23!!!! SIGN UP FOR MY EMAIL LIST AT https://t.co/SPJv0LtJNz pic.twitter.com/0gTt6LHlE5 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) April 22, 2019

If you’re wondering how she’ll be able to manage all those dates, just check out how she handles some crappy sound issues at Coachella weekend 2; after her music completely cuts out, she goes on to rock “Juice” a cappella, complete with a solo from Sasha Flute.