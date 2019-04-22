Lizzo expands 2019 tour dates

The reign of Queen Lizzo continues. After ruling Coachella despite sound difficulties and dropping her new album, Cuz I Love You, the genre-hoping star is sitting high in her throne. She’s going to have to add some rugged wheels to that thing, though, she she’s just announced a new round of 2019 tour dates.
Following up on her previously announced “Cuz I Love You Tour” schedule, Lizzo has revealed the “Cuz I Love You Too Tour”. The 23-date North American trek takes place in late summer and early fall, with some pretty major venues on the itinerary. New York’s iconic Radio City Music Hall is a clear highlight, while other stops include Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium, Louisville’s Palace Theatre, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, and Boston’s Agganis Arena. She’s also confirmed for a number of festivals in both the US and abroad.
Find her complete schedule below, and get tickets here.
Lizzo 2019 Tour Dates:
04/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *
04/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *
04/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *
04/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *
04/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *
04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center *
05/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater *
05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater *
05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater *
05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *
05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *
05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *
05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz Raleigh *
05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
05/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
05/15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall *
05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *
05/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
05/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
05/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *
05/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *
05/26 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester
05/27 – London< UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
05/29 – Paris, FR @ L’alhambra
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/06 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
06/19 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater
06/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Hank Theatre at the Midland #
06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
06/29 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin
07/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin
07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/11 – Montreux, CH @ Auditorium Stravinski ^
07/13 – London, UK @ Lovebox 2019
07/14 – Boulogne-Billancourt, FR @ Afropunk Fest Paris
07/18 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamin’s Edgefield Amphitheater
07/19-21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
07/27 – Detroit, MI @ MO POP Festival
08/14-17 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival
09/07 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
09/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
09/11 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater
09/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
09/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte Presented by Cricket Wireless
09/17 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Toronto
09/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon BallrooM
09/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/02 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
10/08 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
10/10 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/15 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
10/18 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van buren
10/24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit union Open Air Theatre
10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
* = w/ Tayla Parx
# = w/ Bazzi
^ = w/ Janelle Monaé
The 1st tour sold out so damn quick we had to do it again!!! Allow me to introduce the *DRUMROLL PLEASE* 🥁………………
Cuz I Love You Too Tour❤️
are we coming to ur city tho?! 🤔
Fan presale starts 4/23!!!! SIGN UP FOR MY EMAIL LIST AT
— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) April 22, 2019
If you’re wondering how she’ll be able to manage all those dates, just check out how she handles some crappy sound issues at Coachella weekend 2; after her music completely cuts out, she goes on to rock “Juice” a cappella, complete with a solo from Sasha Flute.
Watch Lizzo command the crowd with a flute after ANOTHER #Coachella screw up at her show, "If they ain't gonna get the music right, I'm gonna get the music right… That's why I got my music major."
— Variety (@Variety) April 22, 2019