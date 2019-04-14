Lizzo joins Janelle Monaé at Coachella: Watch

Lizzo and Janelle Monae, photo via Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Janelle Monaé brought the juice to Coachella, and she had the crowd — including fellow R&B queen Lizzo — twerking along.

Toward the end of her Friday set, Monaé welcomed both Lizzo and Tierra Whack to the stage as she performed “I Got the Juice” from her 2018 album, Dirty Computer. At the encouragement of Monaé, Lizzo showed off her signature dance move. Watch footage below.



Lizzo, who has her own hit single called “Juice”, is scheduled to make her Coachella debut on Sunday. Recently, she interviewed Monaé for them. magazine’s debut cover story.