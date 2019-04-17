Lizzo shares new video for “Juice” featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race queens: Watch

Lizzo's new "Juice" video featuring RuPaul's Drag Race queens

This Friday, April 19th, Lizzo will finally unveil her hotly anticipated new album, Cuz I Love You. In anticipation, the Minneapolis rapper has unboxed a second music video for the standout lead single, “Juice”.

While the original version depicted Lizzo glossed up in ’80s glam, this new clip features some very special guests: the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The Pete Williams-helmed visual is bold, glitzy, and fabulous — just like Lizzo.



Check it out below, followed by a funny bloopers reel.

Lizzo previously served as a guest judge on season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. “To work with RuPaul is a dream. It was a bucket list [item],” she told Rolling Stone last summer. “I’m very fortunate to have been in the same room as RuPaul. You learn so much just by watching the way RuPaul operates. Apparently there are some petitions for me to be a permanent judge.”

The MC recently spoke openly about sexual fluidity in a them. interview conducted by the Janelle Monáe. She and Monáe also took the stage together at weekend one of Coachella.

Lizzo, who has been on a cover song streak as of late, heads back to Indio soon for weekend two. She’ll then embark on a North American tour, tickets for which can be purchased here.