Lizzo performs “Juice”, pays tribute to Nipsey Hussle on Kimmel: Watch

Lizzo on Jimmy Kimmel

Lizzo celebrated the release of her remarkable new album, Cuz I Love You, with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Similar to her recent visits to Ellen and Fallon, Thursday night’s performance of “Juice” was a stunning display of artistry, featuring powerhouse vocals, choreographed dance moves, and a whole lot of twerking. What’s more, Lizzo and her dancers paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle by wearing tops reading “Crenshaw”.

Cuz I Love You is out today and you can stream it in full. Following her appearance at Coachella this weekend, Lizzo will embark on a massive world tour. Get your tickets here.

