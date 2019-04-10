Lizzo covers Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow”: Watch

Lizzo in the SiriusXMU Studios

Lizzo is less than two weeks out from the release of her new album, Cuz I Love You. In the lead-up to the record, the Minneapolis-based rapper has dropped off singles like “Juice” and her Missy Elliott collaboration, “Tempo”. She’s also turned in a pair of cover songs, such as her gospel reimagining of Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” and today’s take on the Oscar-winning Star is Born cut “Shallow”.

Lizzo unfurled her powerful Lady Gaga rendition during a recent session at the SiriusXMU Studios. Accompanied only by an acoustic guitar, she was able to let her vocals fully take centerstage. We’re used to watching Lizzo flaunt her bold, unforgettable personality (and flute skills!), so being able to see the artist rely solely on her voice — and still impress — is a testament to her well-rounded talent.



Check it out below.

.@lizzo shows a different side with her haunting rendition of "Shallow" on @SiriusXMHits1. pic.twitter.com/IqnMGGD2aY — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) April 9, 2019

Last week, Better Oblivion Community Center (Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers) also covered “Shallow” during a concert in Brooklyn.

Cuz I Love You lands in stores April 19th. Shortly after the album’s release, Lizzo will embark on a North American tour, tickets for which can be found here.