Local Natives release new single “Tap Dancer”: Stream

Local Natives, photo by Drew Escriva

Local Natives are due to return with their latest LP, Violet Street, on April 26th via Loma Vista. The follow-up to 2016’s Sunlit Youth has previously been teased with the tracks “Café Amarillo” and “When Am I Gonna Lose?”, and now the Los Angeles indie outfit have revealed another early listen, “Tap Dancer”.

The track comes accompanied by a music video featuring contemporary choreographer/dancer Micaela Taylor. As the song’s intricate layers of nearly psychedelic strings and guitar plucks play out, Taylor interprets the lyrics in mesmerizing moves that can only be defined as stop-motion locking. Take a look below.



Local Natives will support Violet Street on a 28-date North American tour, tickets for which can be found here. You can also pick up some of the band’s vinyl releases here.