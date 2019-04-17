Lorde covers Simon & Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence” with Marlon Williams at Christchurch benefit: Watch

Marlon Williams and Lorde perform at the You Are Us/Aroha Nui benefit

Last night, a number of New Zealand artists joined together for the You Are Us/Aroha Nui benefit in Christchurch. (‘Aroha Nui’ translates to “compassion” in the language of NZ’s indigenous Polynesian population.) The concert raised funds for the victims of the March 15th shootings at two Christchurch mosques that left 50 dead and 50 more injured. Lorde appeared during the show as a special guest to perform a pair of songs.

The young international pop star first teamed up with fellow Kiwi Marlon Williams to cover Simon & Garfunkel’s classic “Sound of Silence”. They performed the song seated and facing each other, a touching tribute to those lost in the tragic attacks. “I also want to say to our Muslim community, to our brothers and sisters, you have been so strong, and so resilient, and so graceful,” Lorde said after the song. “And we are with you, and this is our way of standing beside you from here on out.”



She was then joined by Bic Runga, whom Lorde introduced as “New Zealand music royalty.” The two delivered a stripped down version of the Pure Heroine smash “Team”. Watch both performances below.