Prosecutors want prison time in Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman plea agreements

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin

Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman both appeared in federal court on Wednesday in connection to their involvement in the largest college admission scam in American history.

Loughlin and Huffman both have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. If convicted, they face up to five years in prison.



Neither actress entered a plea while in court on Wednesday, according to CBS News. TMZ reports that plea agreements will “likely” be discussed in the near future, but in any such deal, prosecutors would seek at least some prison time.

“You can’t have people being treated differently because they have money. That’s how we got to this place. Every defendant will be treated the same,” an official told TMZ.

Ultimately, the U.S. Attorney will only make a sentencing recommendation to the judge, who has final say in the decision.

In the meantime, Loughlin and Huffman have surrendered their passports and are not permitted to travel internationally for work unless they receive prior approval.

Louglin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters would be classified as recruits for USC’s crew team, fast-tracking their admittance into the school. (Neither daughter ever rowed crew.) In light of her indictment, Louglin was fired by Fuller House as well as the Hallmark Channel.

Huffman is accused of bribing an SAT protector to improve the score of her daughter’s exam.