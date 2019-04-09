Prosecutors want two-year prison sentence in Lori Loughlin plea deal

Lori Loughlin as Aunt Becky in Full House

Aunt Becky is looking at some serious time behind bars.

According to TMZ, federal prosecutors are seeking two years in prison as part of a plea agreement with Full House actress Lori Loughlin in connection with her involvement in the largest college admissions scam in American history.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters would be classified as recruits for USC’s crew team, fast-tracking their admittance into the school. (Neither daughter ever rowed crew.)

Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman was also indicted in the case, and yesterday she pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to an SAT proctor in order to secure higher test scores for her daughter. TMZ reports that Huffman is facing as little as four months in prison as part of her sentence.

Because Loughlin and her husband paid a much larger bribe, prosecutors are reportedly seeking a much longer prison sentence. Thus far the couple hasn’t shown interest in striking a deal, but they’ll have to decide soon enough. Prosecutors have reportedly warned the couple that if they don’t accept the deal, more charges, including money laundering, could be brought before a grand jury, thus increasing the duration of a potential prison sentence.

