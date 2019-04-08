Louder Than Life 2019 lineup: Guns N’ Roses, Slipknot, Marilyn Manson lead the way

Guns N' Roses (Getty), Slipknot (David Brendan Hall), Marilyn Manson (Philip Cosores)

Louder Than Life has revealed its full 2019 lineup. Now in its fifth year, the three-day music and whiskey festival takes place September 27th-29th at its new home, Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Alongside previously announced headliner Guns N’ Roses, the lineup promises Slipknot, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Disturbed, Ice Cube, Dropkick Murphys, Stone Temple Pilots, Melvins, Suicidal Tendencies, Redd Kross, The Crystal Method, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, GWAR, Die Antwoord, Sum 41, and White Reaper.



Also playing are Godsmack, Staind (their first live appearance in five years), A Day to Remember, Halestorm, Andrew W.K., Three Days Grace, Breaking Benjamin, I Prevail, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Architects, Graveyard, Anti-Flag, Angel Du$t, Knocked Loose, and Badflower, among others.

Billed as “the world’s largest rock ‘n’ roll whiskey festival,” Louder Than Life will also feature more than two dozen hand-selected bourbons from top distilleries. In particular, attendees can enjoy Metallica’s Blackened Whiskey (in addition to the band’s “Enter the Night” pilsner beer).

Ticket to Louder Than Life go on sale beginning Monday, April 9th at 9:00 a.m. EST. Visit the festival’s website for more info.